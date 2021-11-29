Parliament: Both Houses adjourned amid Opposition protests

The Winter Session of the Parliament begins today.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned until noon and the Rajya Sabha for an hour, marking a bumpy start to the Winter Session of Parliament. The adjournments come as Opposition leaders demand a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said his government is ready to discuss all issues and answer all questions in Parliament.

The Winter Session is crucial as it will be a turning point in the farmers' protest because of the repeal of agricultural laws. It will also bring forth rules and regulations on cryptocurrency which has been a long-pending issue. The previous Monsoon Session of Parliament was also disrupted amid Opposition protests over farmers' issues and the Pegasus row.

"The government is willing to answer every question. We want questions in Parliament and also peace," PM Modi had said. "Whatever voices are raised against the government or government policies — the dignity of Parliament and the Speaker's chair should be upheld. We should maintain the sort of conduct that will inspire younger generations," he added.

The bill to repeal the contentious farm laws was to be introduced on the first day of the Winter Session. It was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. It will be introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. It will likely be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on the same day after its passage in the Lok Sabha.

Monday's proceedings will be of great interest to protesting farmers. They had earlier stated they would wait for the laws to be repealed in Parliament. They have also raised other demands in a bid to end the protest, including a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP), action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra, and withdrawal of cases filed against protesters.

The government is also expected to introduce a bill on cryptocurrency aimed at regulating digital currencies in India. It is called the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill. Other important bills set to be tabled in Parliament include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

On Sunday, 31 parties had attended an all-party meet. Besides the repeal of farm laws, Opposition leaders are looking to demand a law to assure MSP. They also want discussions on unemployment, inflation, and the Pegasus spyware row. Some leaders also raised the issues of disinvestment of profitable public sector units and women's reservation.