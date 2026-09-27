Wisdom Islamic Organisation demands Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign
India
At the Blueprint Ideathon in Kozhikode, the Wisdom Islamic Organisation called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
They said there are serious concerns about how the Election Commission is running things and believe an investigation is needed to keep people's trust in elections strong.
Speakers urge investigation into electoral rolls
Speakers at the event, including Abubacker Salafi and Haris Binu Saleem, emphasized that fair and open election practices are essential for democracy.
The group urged the government to look into issues like electoral roll revisions, stressing that accountability matters if people are going to believe in the system.