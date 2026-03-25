Withdraw transgender rights bill: SC advisory panel to government
A Supreme Court Advisory Committee has called for the withdrawal of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.
The group says the bill clashes with a 2014 Supreme Court ruling that supports self-identification for transgender people.
Introduced by Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, the bill would force people to get medical board approval to be recognized as transgender, a move that's sparked strong backlash from the community.
Committee calls for more inclusive definitions in the bill
Led by Justice Asha Menon, the committee flagged that the bill's definitions leave out many transgender people and raise privacy concerns over provisions requiring medical-board approval for transgender certification and provisions that would compel medical institutions to report gender-affirming care to district authorities.
They're urging lawmakers to actually talk with transgender communities before changing any laws, and want new rules to match up with protections promised in a 2019 law.
Neither of the seven Union government secretaries appointed as ex-officio members attended the meeting, and the Joint Secretary of the Social Justice Ministry (the committee's convener) was also absent.