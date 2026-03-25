Withdraw transgender rights bill: SC advisory panel to government

Committee calls for more inclusive definitions in the bill

Led by Justice Asha Menon, the committee flagged that the bill's definitions leave out many transgender people and raise privacy concerns over provisions requiring medical-board approval for transgender certification and provisions that would compel medical institutions to report gender-affirming care to district authorities.

They're urging lawmakers to actually talk with transgender communities before changing any laws, and want new rules to match up with protections promised in a 2019 law.

Neither of the seven Union government secretaries appointed as ex-officio members attended the meeting, and the Joint Secretary of the Social Justice Ministry (the committee's convener) was also absent.