Witness says Chetan Chaudhary pushed Ketan Agarwal off Lohagad Fort
India
A major break in the Ketan Agarwal murder case: a witness has told police they saw Chetan Chaudhary push Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort.
The witness also spotted Agarwal with his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and Chaudhary just before the incident.
Charge sheet names Goyal and Chaudhary
The witness recognized Chaudhary because he was oddly wearing a hoodie in the summer heat, a detail that stood out.
Investigators are now sifting through nearly 12TB of digital evidence from phones and social media, even recovering some deleted data.
Police have filed a massive charge sheet outlining an alleged plot involving Goyal and Chaudhary, with another associate also under arrest.