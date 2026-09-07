WMO warns 'Godzilla El Nino' may last into February 2027
A Godzilla El Nino is brewing, and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says it might stick around until February 2027.
This means we could see more extreme heat and heavy rain worldwide, with India possibly facing a weak winter in 2026-27.
Ocean temperatures are already much higher than normal, which is a big reason for these changes.
Antonio Guterres calls El Nino supersized
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called this El Nino "supersized," and rising ocean temperatures are increasing the risks from extreme weather.
The WMO expects most places to get warmer from September to November 2026, but India's winter will also depend on other climate factors like the Indian Ocean Dipole.
Governments have been urged to prepare for possible hits to farming, water supplies, health, and disaster response as this event peaks later in 2026.