Woman allegedly sexually assaulted, man beaten after Thrissur lodge abduction
India
A woman from Tamil Nadu went to a lodge in Thrissur, Kerala, with a married male friend, but things took a dark turn.
Five men pretending to be police stormed their room, tied them up and forced them into a car.
The man was badly beaten and left near a hospital in Tamil Nadu, while the woman was allegedly taken away and sexually assaulted.
Wife allegedly tracked phone, 5 arrested
After the woman reported what happened, police dug deeper and found out the attack was actually planned by the man's wife: she allegedly tracked his phone location and passed the information to the gang.
All five people involved, including the wife, have now been arrested as police continue their investigation.