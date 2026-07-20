Woman and elderly mother allegedly die by suicide in Konaseema
India
A 56-year-old woman and her 80-year-old mother allegedly died by suicide in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.
They left home saying they were headed to church, but their belongings, including a Bible, were later found on a canal bridge, hinting they may have jumped into the water.
Meesala Suryavathi's body recovered, mother missing
The woman's body has been recovered, but her mother's search continues.
Meesala Suryavathi was a widow dealing with health issues after losing her elder son in an accident; she worried about leaving her frail mother, Vadapalli Burramma, alone.
Relatives shared that Suryavathi often spoke about ending their lives together.
Police have registered a case based on family statements, and investigations are underway.