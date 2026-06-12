Woman arrested at Mumbai airport carrying ₹11.82cr weed from Bangkok
India
A 28-year-old woman was caught at Mumbai airport after arriving from Bangkok, flagged during routine customs checks.
Officials found her trolley bag packed with 12 vacuum-sealed packets of hydroponic weed, a high-quality form of cannabis, worth a whopping ₹11.82 crore in the international market.
Relationship manager booked under NDPS Act
She worked as a relationship manager and has been booked under the NDPS Act for alleged drug trafficking. After her arrest, she was sent to judicial custody.
This big bust highlights how customs is stepping up efforts to stop drug smuggling through airports and why tighter screening at international gateways matters more than ever.