Woman arrested for cheating cab drivers, salons in Gurugram
Jyoti Dalal, 48, from Delhi's Pitampura, was arrested in Gurugram after allegedly scamming cab drivers and salons by refusing to pay and threatening them with false molestation or theft complaints if they pressed her for dues.
On Tuesday, she took a long cab ride with driver Ziauddin—who even covered her cash and food expenses—only to threaten him when he asked for payment.
Repeat offenses and police action
Police recognized Dalal as a repeat offender; she had earlier cheated a Gurugram salon out of ₹20,000 and another driver out of ₹2,000.
A video of her arguing over non-payment went viral in February 2024.
After Ziauddin reported the latest incident, an FIR was registered under fraud charges at Sector 29 police station.
Dalal is now in judicial custody as the investigation continues.