Woman arrested for cheating cab drivers, salons in Gurugram India Jan 10, 2026

Jyoti Dalal, 48, from Delhi's Pitampura, was arrested in Gurugram after allegedly scamming cab drivers and salons by refusing to pay and threatening them with false molestation or theft complaints if they pressed her for dues.

On Tuesday, she took a long cab ride with driver Ziauddin—who even covered her cash and food expenses—only to threaten him when he asked for payment.