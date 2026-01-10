Next Article
'No peace with Pakistan': Ex-RAW chief Vikram Sood
India
Vikram Sood, former head of India's intelligence agency RAW, believes peace talks with Pakistan just won't work.
Speaking at the Mangaluru Lit Fest on January 10, he also called out the US for stirring up trouble in global conflicts, accusing the US of creating problems worldwide.
Why Sood thinks India should stand strong
Sood pointed to events like the Balakot airstrike as proof that India can act boldly—even without support from big powers like the US or China.
He urged India to focus on building military strength and good governance, saying real progress comes from being self-reliant instead of depending on outside help.