Woman arrested for killing 1-year-old daughter after family dispute in Maharashtra
India
In Latur, Maharashtra, a 30-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering her one-year-old daughter.
The incident happened after she argued with her husband over his late return from work.
In a moment of rage, she reportedly attacked the child with a knife, leading to the child's immediate death.
What happened next
After the tragedy, the father—who works as a daily wage laborer—filed a police complaint.
The mother was taken into custody and charged with murder.
Police have started investigating what led to this heartbreaking domestic dispute.