Woman clicks mother's, aunt's private photos, shares with boyfriend: Report
A 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru is facing accusations after her family found private photographs of her mother and aunt on her phone and laptop—photos she allegedly took while they were asleep and shared with her boyfriend.
The discovery has sparked tough conversations about digital privacy and trust within families.
Family's suspicion grew before the woman's departure to get married
Family members got suspicious after noticing the woman often talking to an unknown man.
When she left home to marry her boyfriend, she left behind her devices, where the images were discovered.
The family claims the boyfriend even suggested using these photos for blackmail if they objected to the relationship.
Police are currently investigating the matter
After finding the images, the woman's mother filed a police complaint.
Authorities have started investigating, with forensic checks underway on the devices as they question both the woman and her boyfriend about what really happened.