Woman dies after breathing emergency on Garib Rath train
A woman traveling with her son on the Bandra-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Superfast Express passed away after reportedly not getting timely medical assistance for sudden breathing problems.
Her co-passenger, Soheb Sayyed, said he asked the train staff to stop right away for help as soon as they left Bharuch station in Gujarat, but the response was slow.
Ambulance sent to Karjan too late
The train staff told passengers it would stop at Karjan station where an ambulance was eventually arranged, but sadly, it was too late.
Railway officials say they acted quickly and arranged help within minutes, but the woman was declared dead at the hospital.
The incident has sparked anger online, with many demanding better emergency protocols and questioning why there is not medical staff on board Indian trains.