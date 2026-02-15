Woman dies after illegal C-section by unqualified doctor, student India Feb 15, 2026

A 28-year-old woman named Priyanka died after an illegal C-section at Navjeevan Clinic in Baskhari on February 5.

The surgery was performed by Yogesh Verma, a BA graduate who learned from his father (a retired ward boy), with help from Shubham Vishwakarma, a Class 12 student.

They reportedly charged ₹3,000-₹5,000 per operation.

Priyanka developed severe bleeding and failed to regain consciousness after anesthesia was administered; she later died en route to hospital and the incident is under investigation.