Woman dies after illegal C-section by unqualified doctor, student
A 28-year-old woman named Priyanka died after an illegal C-section at Navjeevan Clinic in Baskhari on February 5.
The surgery was performed by Yogesh Verma, a BA graduate who learned from his father (a retired ward boy), with help from Shubham Vishwakarma, a Class 12 student.
They reportedly charged ₹3,000-₹5,000 per operation.
Priyanka developed severe bleeding and failed to regain consciousness after anesthesia was administered; she later died en route to hospital and the incident is under investigation.
Both men were arrested, clinic operator is still missing
Both men were arrested and the unregistered clinic was sealed—its operator is still missing.
Police seized medical supplies during the raid.
FIRs were filed based on complaints from Priyanka's husband and health officials; both accused are now in judicial custody as authorities check their credentials and investigate other illegal clinics nearby.