Woman dies by suicide after being cheated in investment scheme
India
A 23-year-old woman, Karishma from Ghaziabad, is reported by her family to have died by suicide after allegedly being cheated out of ₹25-30 lakh by friends and acquaintances.
Her family says repeated harassment when she tried to get her money back pushed her over the edge.
Police are now investigating and waiting for post-mortem results.
Accused have issued cheques worth several lakhs
Karishma's family had already filed a complaint after an earlier suicide attempt, but the case is still tied up in court.
The accused have issued cheques worth several lakhs but a complaint has also been filed under the SC/ST Act.
Police are investigating the case, while both sides continue to fight for their version of justice.