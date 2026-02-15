Woman dies by suicide after being cheated in investment scheme India Feb 15, 2026

A 23-year-old woman, Karishma from Ghaziabad, is reported by her family to have died by suicide after allegedly being cheated out of ₹25-30 lakh by friends and acquaintances.

Her family says repeated harassment when she tried to get her money back pushed her over the edge.

Police are now investigating and waiting for post-mortem results.