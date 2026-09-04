Woman duped of ₹38L by Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad impersonators

The 79-year-old wife of a retired army man lost ₹38 lakh after scammers pretended to be Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad officers on WhatsApp.

They claimed she was linked to a terrorist case and convinced her, through video calls in fake uniforms, to share her ID and bank details.

The scammers then pressured her into transferring money as part of the investigation, promising it would be returned if she was cleared.