Woman elopes with lover; husband, matchmaker end life

A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka 's Davangere district after his wife eloped with her lover. The incident took place on Monday, just three months after the couple's marriage, The Indian Express reported. The man's brother-in-law, who had arranged the marriage, also took his own life upon hearing about the incident. The police have arrested the woman on charges of abetment to suicide.

Incident specifics Details of the incident The deceased have been identified as Harish, 30, from Gummanuru, and Rudresh, 36, from Anekonda. The woman involved in the case has been identified as Saraswati. She allegedly eloped with her lover, Kumar, under the pretense of visiting a temple. After learning about his wife's elopement, Harish reportedly left a death note naming those responsible for his decision to take his own life.

Death note Harish's death note and subsequent suicide According to a police officer, "It appears that Saraswati was already in a relationship with Kumar when the marriage with Harish took place." The officer also said Rudresh played a crucial role in arranging the marriage between Saraswati and Harish. After learning about his brother-in-law's death, Rudresh also allegedly took his own life.

