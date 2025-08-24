Woman, ex-husband booked for murdering her husband near Hyderabad

Poonam confessed to the murder

The investigation kicked off when Rakesh went missing and the dairy farm owner noticed Poonam with Guddu at work.

Both had been working there for about a month before Rakesh disappeared.

According to the agent who hired them, Poonam was previously married to Guddu.

Things took a turn when an agent who got them their jobs reported that Poonam called him and confessed to the murder with Guddu's help.