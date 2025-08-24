Next Article
Woman, ex-husband booked for murdering her husband near Hyderabad
A 23-year-old woman, Poonam Devi, and her ex-husband, Guddu (also known as Mahesh), have been booked by police after allegedly murdering her current husband, Rakesh Kumar, near Hyderabad.
Police found Rakesh's body in a well near an Aziz Nagar dairy farm after he went missing on August 21, 2024.
Poonam confessed to the murder
The investigation kicked off when Rakesh went missing and the dairy farm owner noticed Poonam with Guddu at work.
Both had been working there for about a month before Rakesh disappeared.
According to the agent who hired them, Poonam was previously married to Guddu.
Things took a turn when an agent who got them their jobs reported that Poonam called him and confessed to the murder with Guddu's help.