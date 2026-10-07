Woman gang raped in Gujarat's Surendranagar during alleged 'purification ritual'
India
A disturbing case has surfaced in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, where a woman was subjected to severe abuse, including gang rape involving the individual she had been living with, under the pretense of a "purification ritual."
This happened after she left her husband for someone else.
The incident only came to light when videos showing the abuse started circulating on social media.
Surendranagar police rescue woman 9 arrested
After the videos went viral, police quickly stepped in, rescued the woman, and took her statement.
Nine people, including two women, have been arrested so far.
According to Surendranagar Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu, the investigation began thanks to tips from community members.
Authorities are still digging deeper to uncover everyone involved.