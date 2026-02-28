Woman hanged after resisting brother-in-law's sexual assault in Chandigarh
In Chandigarh's Butrela village, 27-year-old Nagma was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law, Mursaleen (24), after she resisted his sexual assault attempt.
Investigators say Nagma's body was hanged to make it look like a suicide; Mursaleen is believed to have hanged himself afterward.
The incident happened on February 26, 2026, and the post-mortem confirmed strangulation.
Children were asleep at home during the incident
Nagma's two young children were asleep at home while her husband was away for work.
He learned about the tragedy through a video call from their four-year-old son, leading relatives to discover the bodies.
Police first thought it was a double suicide but later registered a murder case against Mursaleen after autopsy findings.
No suicide note was found, and forensic tests are ongoing.