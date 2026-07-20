Woman hanging from Mumbai local train door raises safety concerns
India
A video of a woman casually hanging from the door of a moving Mumbai local train has set off fresh worries about rail safety.
The clip, shot by another passenger on a train that started from Diva station, shows her unfazed even as the train speeds over a bridge.
It has people talking online about just how risky commuting can get.
Commuters seek more trains, bigger coaches
The video has sparked calls for stricter safety rules and action against dangerous travel habits.
Overcrowding on Mumbai trains isn't new. It has led to accidents and even stampedes in the past.
Many commuters are now pushing for more trains and bigger coaches so rides can be safer for everyone.