Woman identifies Siddhartha Chariwal before dying after alleged Maidan arson India Apr 06, 2026

A 30-year-old woman in Kolkata has died after Siddhartha Chariwal allegedly set her on fire during a fake job interview.

Before passing away, she identified Chariwal as her attacker.

Police said an argument broke out before he poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

The incident happened in the Maidan area and has left many shocked.