Woman in Ajaypur village assaulted by mob, video shows groping
India
A woman in Ajaypur village, Bihar, was assaulted by a mob on March 26 after being seen with a mobile repair technician.
The incident, caught on video and widely shared online, shows villagers dragging and groping her in public.
She managed to escape through a window and later reported the attackers to police.
Two arrested, Tejashwi Yadav condemns attack
Police have arrested two suspects so far and are searching for others involved. The victim's family is now under protection.
Political leaders have strongly condemned the attack: opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav called it a gang rape attempt and criticized the state's law and order situation.
The woman's husband returned home from Pune after learning about what happened.