Woman killed by pack of stray dogs in Pune
India
A woman lost her life after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Pune's Chakan area early Monday morning.
CCTV footage captured six to seven dogs surrounding and mauling her as she tried to fight them off.
The incident happened around 2:15am highlighting the ongoing issue of stray dog safety in Indian cities.
Police confirm death was caused by dog attack
Police first suspected foul play, but later confirmed through CCTV that the fatal injuries were caused by the dog attack.
The woman's mutilated body was found by passersby in the morning.
Police reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed the death was caused by a dog attack while concerns grow over how to handle stray animals safely.