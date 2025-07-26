Next Article
Woman, lover arrested for murdering husband in Bengaluru
What looked like a simple suicide near Bengaluru's Kanva dam has turned into a shocking murder case.
Lokesh Kumar, found dead with an empty poison bottle on June 23, 2023, was actually poisoned by force.
The real twist? Police say his wife Chandrakala and her lover Yogesh staged the scene to make it look like suicide.
How the case unfolded
Cops got suspicious when they noticed missing clues—a cap from the bottle and just one slipper at the scene.
A second autopsy confirmed Lokesh didn't take his own life.
Digging deeper, investigators found out about Chandrakala's affair with Yogesh.
Phone records and CCTV put them at the dam, and both later confessed to planning Lokesh's death with help from four others, who are now also under arrest.