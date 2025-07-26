Woman, lover arrested for murdering husband in Bengaluru

How the case unfolded

Cops got suspicious when they noticed missing clues—a cap from the bottle and just one slipper at the scene.

A second autopsy confirmed Lokesh didn't take his own life.

Digging deeper, investigators found out about Chandrakala's affair with Yogesh.

Phone records and CCTV put them at the dam, and both later confessed to planning Lokesh's death with help from four others, who are now also under arrest.