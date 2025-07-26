Close aide of BJP MP shot dead in UP

BJP leader's brother was murdered in 2015

Despite quick medical help, Chaudhary was declared dead at JN Medical College.

Police found several shell casings at the scene and believe it was a planned attack.

Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain said they're "investigating from all angles" and checking CCTV footage for leads.

The case is complicated by Chaudhary's family history—his elder brother was murdered in 2015—and police are also looking into possible family disputes.

BJP leaders described Chaudhary as an active party worker gearing up for local elections, while police continue efforts to catch those responsible.