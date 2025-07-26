Close aide of BJP MP shot dead in UP
Sonu Chaudhary, 45, a former youth wing leader and close aide to BJP MP Satish Gautam, was shot dead on Friday morning near Kondara village in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
Two men on a motorcycle stopped his car around 9:30am one entered the vehicle while the other waited outside.
After a brief exchange, both fired seven shots at close range before fleeing.
BJP leader's brother was murdered in 2015
Despite quick medical help, Chaudhary was declared dead at JN Medical College.
Police found several shell casings at the scene and believe it was a planned attack.
Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain said they're "investigating from all angles" and checking CCTV footage for leads.
The case is complicated by Chaudhary's family history—his elder brother was murdered in 2015—and police are also looking into possible family disputes.
BJP leaders described Chaudhary as an active party worker gearing up for local elections, while police continue efforts to catch those responsible.