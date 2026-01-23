Woman, lover, murder husband; binge on porn beside body

Police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested a woman on charges of murdering her husband with the help of her lover. According to media reports, the woman's husband, Lokam Shivanagaraju, was killed inside his home on January 18. His wife, Lakshmimadhuri, reportedly drugged him with around 20 sleeping pills served in his meal, after which, she suffocated him while he was unconscious.

Background details Affair, strained relationship preceded murder Lakshmimadhuri, who worked at a cinema ticket counter in Vijayawada, had been in a relationship with Gopi, a car travel operator, which strained her marriage with Shivanagaraju. The couple had been at odds for years after she forced him to quit his onion trading business, which she found embarrassing. She then arranged work for him in Hyderabad, where Gopi operated his business.

Crime details Murder plot unfolds over dinner On the night of January 18, Lakshmimadhuri allegedly mixed around 20 sleeping pills into a biryani she prepared for Shivanagaraju. After consuming the drugged meal, he fell into a deep sleep. Gopi then arrived at their home around 11:30pm and pinned Shivanagaraju down while Lakshmimadhuri pressed a pillow over his nose and mouth until he stopped breathing.

Post-murder behavior Deceased's wife watches porn after murder After confirming Shivanagaraju was dead, Gopi left the house, according to India Today, which quoted Duggirala SI Venkataravi. Lakshmimadhuri allegedly stayed alone in the house through the night, watching pornographic videos before raising an alarm at dawn. At around 4am, she called neighbors claiming her husband had died of a heart attack.

