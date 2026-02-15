Woman murdered by boyfriend, body sealed in box, dumped in tank
A woman identified in reports as Siya (also named Ashrafi) or Misbah, reported as a 33-year-old (tattoo reads 26 May 1992), was allegedly murdered by her married boyfriend, Sameer, in Bhopal after their online relationship turned sour.
Following a heated argument at Sameer's home—reportedly over Siya's demands for marriage and money—Sameer strangled her.
He then called his brother, mother, and sister to help hide the crime; together, they sealed Siya's body in an iron box and dumped it in a nearby septic tank.
How did the case unfold?
A few days later, local kids noticed a foul smell near the septic tank. Police were called and found Siya's decomposed body inside the box; she was identified by a tattoo on her hand.
Within 24 hours, police arrested Sameer's family members who helped cover up the murder.
Reports differed on Sameer's status, with some saying he remained at large while others said he was arrested, while investigators are also looking into his wife's possible involvement.
Forensic tests are underway as police work to piece together what led to this tragic crime.