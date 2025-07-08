Woman murders spouse over misused funds

Ramadevi's initial story didn't add up

At first, Ramadevi told police her husband died from drinking too much.

But during his final rites, Chandrasekhar's brother noticed things didn't add up and reported it to the police.

A post-mortem confirmed he was poisoned and strangled.

Ramadevi has since been taken into custody.

The case has also sparked concerns about the misuse of education welfare funds like the 'Thalliki Vandanam' scheme in Andhra Pradesh, which is supposed to support kids from low-income families.