Woman named Sowpika confronts man filming her on Bengaluru metro
India
On Tuesday in Bengaluru's Whitefield, a woman named Sowpika confronted a man she caught filming her without consent on the metro.
She recorded their exchange, where he first denied recording her, and shared it on Instagram.
The man managed to grab his phone and escape when the train stopped, even though security was nearby.
Bengaluru police register FIR, identify lookalikes
After Sowpika's video went viral, Bengaluru police quickly registered a first information report and started looking into the case.
Officers say they have identified people who resemble the video guy and are working to track him down.