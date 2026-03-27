Woman, partner extort men after threatening with false rape case

Woman had misused legal procedures in the past as well

The woman is accused of filing at least nine fake cases across Delhi over the past 12 years, often with Chauhan posing as legal help (even though he was just a clerk).

Police recovered a pen drive and a mobile phone containing audio recordings; both have been sent for forensic analysis.

Notably, the Supreme Court had already dismissed one of her previous cases in 2025 for misusing legal procedures.