Woman, partner extort men after threatening with false rape case
A 44-year-old woman and her partner have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly tricking men on social media and then threatening them with false sexual assault accusations unless they paid up.
Her accomplice, Yashdev Singh Chauhan, pretended to be a lawyer to push victims into settling.
The whole scheme unraveled after a retired Army captain reported them to the police.
Woman had misused legal procedures in the past as well
The woman is accused of filing at least nine fake cases across Delhi over the past 12 years, often with Chauhan posing as legal help (even though he was just a clerk).
Police recovered a pen drive and a mobile phone containing audio recordings; both have been sent for forensic analysis.
Notably, the Supreme Court had already dismissed one of her previous cases in 2025 for misusing legal procedures.