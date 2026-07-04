Woman posts train harassment from Siwan to Patliputra, sparking debate
India
A woman traveling from Siwan to Patliputra shared on Instagram that she was harassed by an elderly man in a crowded general train compartment: he kept reaching up to touch her while she tried to sleep, even after she asked him to stop.
Her story has reignited conversations about how safe women really are on public transport.
Man sought money and phone number
She also described a second uncomfortable encounter: a young man approached her near the air-conditioned coach, claimed he worked with an exam center, offered "help" for money, and kept asking for her phone number until he got off at Dighwara.
The post has triggered outrage online, with many demanding stronger action and better safety measures for women travelers.