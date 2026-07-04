Woman posts train harassment from Siwan to Patliputra, sparking debate India Jul 04, 2026

A woman traveling from Siwan to Patliputra shared on Instagram that she was harassed by an elderly man in a crowded general train compartment: he kept reaching up to touch her while she tried to sleep, even after she asked him to stop.

Her story has reignited conversations about how safe women really are on public transport.