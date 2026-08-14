Video: Flight canceled, woman damages ₹49,000 equipment at Bhubaneswar airport
What's the story
A woman passenger allegedly went on a rampage at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Thursday after her IndiGo flight to Kolkata was canceled due to a technical snag. The airport has filed a complaint against the passenger for damaging airport property worth ₹49,000. The passenger, identified as Mamoni Kharat, was scheduled to travel to Kolkata on IndiGo flight 6E 7352, but the flight was canceled, following which the incident reportedly took place around 6:00pm.
Viral footage
Video of incident goes viral
A video of Kharat's outburst has since gone viral. The footage shows her arguing with airport staff and allegedly damaging infrastructure after the flight cancellation.
According to reports, passengers had been waiting for hours without timely information about the cancellation, which further fueled Kharat's frustration.
Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan told ETV Bharat, "She told airport authorities that she was traveling to Kolkata for her son's treatment...The passenger expressed her displeasure over the cancellation and vandalized computers at the airport."
Twitter Post
Video shows confrontation
A lady was creating racus at Bhubaneswar Airport after an IndiGo flight got cancelled.— Chota Don (@choga_don) August 14, 2026
He son was not well and she needed to visit her son, She was not given timely information about the cancellation even after waiting for 3 hours.
Flight cancellations can be frustrating, but… pic.twitter.com/JjfYJnmQ89
Security response
CISF had to intervene
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had to eventually intervene during the incident.
One CISF official was heard telling Kharat, "Aap airport property ko damagekar rahe ho. Dobaara wahaan nahi jaana (You are damaging airport property. Do not go there again)."
The intervention helped control the situation and brought the confrontation under control.
Online debate
Incident sparks debate online
As per a complaint, "The damaged items include a monitor estimated at ₹22,000, a keyboard estimated at ₹4,000 and a passport-swiping machine estimated at ₹23,000. The total...damage has been put at ₹49,000."
The incident has sparked debate online, with some sympathizing with Kharat's situation and questioning the airline's communication during cancellations.
One commenter wrote, "Keeping flight schedules 'unknown' for hours is a crime, travelers need information, timely manner."
Others argued that damaging airport property wasn't justified regardless of the circumstances.