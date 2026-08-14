Video: Flight canceled, woman damages ₹49,000 equipment at Bhubaneswar airport 

A video of Kharat's outburst has since gone viral. The footage shows her arguing with airport staff and allegedly damaging infrastructure after the flight cancellation.

According to reports, passengers had been waiting for hours without timely information about the cancellation, which further fueled Kharat's frustration.

Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan told ETV Bharat, "She told airport authorities that she was traveling to Kolkata for her son's treatment...The passenger expressed her displeasure over the cancellation and vandalized computers at the airport."