Woman says elderly passenger harassed her on Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro incident sparks online debate

The story quickly sparked conversations online. Many users shared their own experiences with harassment and pointed out that moral policing is still a big issue, sometimes even coming from other women.

One comment summed up the mood: "70 to 80% women in India are gatekeepers of misogyny and male/female chauvinism!"

Some felt such behavior should be confronted to stop it from happening again, while others suggested ignoring it to avoid conflict.

The incident opened up bigger discussions about generational gaps and how society views personal choices.