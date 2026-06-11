Woman says elderly passenger harassed her on Delhi Metro
A woman riding the Delhi Metro says she was harassed by an elderly passenger for wearing jeans and a full-sleeve corset top.
The passenger reportedly hit her backside twice and kept criticizing her clothes during the trip.
At first, the victim thought it was just accidental contact, but soon realized it was deliberate as the complaints got louder.
In an unexpected turn, the alleged harasser dozed off and missed her station.
Delhi Metro incident sparks online debate
The story quickly sparked conversations online. Many users shared their own experiences with harassment and pointed out that moral policing is still a big issue, sometimes even coming from other women.
One comment summed up the mood: "70 to 80% women in India are gatekeepers of misogyny and male/female chauvinism!"
Some felt such behavior should be confronted to stop it from happening again, while others suggested ignoring it to avoid conflict.
The incident opened up bigger discussions about generational gaps and how society views personal choices.