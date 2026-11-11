Woman sexually harassed on Malabar Express allegedly punched at Pettah
A woman on the Malabar Express had to deal with sexual harassment from a man named Vijesh, who kept bothering her even after she tried to get help from other passengers.
Things got worse when she got off at Pettah station: Vijesh confronted her again and, when she threatened to call the police, he allegedly punched her.
Thankfully, fellow passengers stepped in and handed him over to the police.
Vijesh of Attingal arrested, woman treated
The accused, Vijesh of Attingal, was arrested on the basis of a complaint by a woman. She received medical care afterward.
This incident really shows how important it is for bystanders to step up and support victims and reminds us why safer public transport matters for everyone.