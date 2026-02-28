Woman stabs boyfriend over relationship issues in Bengaluru
India
In Bidadi, Bengaluru, a 30-year-old woman named Sudha was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Venugopal, a 27-year-old gym trainer.
The incident happened near Silk Farm Quarters after ongoing tensions in their two-year relationship came to a head.
Venugopal is now in critical condition at a private hospital.
Sudha turned herself in at police station
Police say Venugopal had been pulling away from Sudha, which reportedly upset her.
She called him over to her place and then attacked him with a knife, leaving him seriously injured.
After the incident, Sudha turned herself in at the police station and was taken into custody.
Authorities are now looking into what led up to the attack and if there were any earlier disputes between them.