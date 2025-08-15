Women driving India's economic growth: PM Modi's I-Day speech

'Lakhpati Didis' and other initiatives

Modi talked about initiatives like self-help groups and the Namo Drone Didi scheme that aim to boost women's financial independence.

He shared that 20 million women have become "Lakhpati Didis" (women earning at least a lakh per year), with a goal of reaching 30 million soon.

Modi has made women's empowerment a regular theme in his speeches over the years, often celebrating "Nari Shakti"—the power of women—as key to India's future.