Delhi: Youth shot at for asking 2 men to speak politely
Akhil Panwar, 27, the son of a Delhi Police officer, was shot four times after a heated argument with two men near police quarters in Naveen Shahdara early Friday.
Despite serious injuries, Akhil has pulled through and is now stable.
Police have registered an attempted murder case.
Accused brothers on the run
Investigators believe the shooting happened after Akhil used abusive language toward the suspects.
The accused—two brothers—are currently on the run. Police teams are searching for them and checking CCTV footage from nearby areas.
Legal proceedings are underway as officers work to track down those responsible.