Women farmers honored as 1st flyers from Noida airport
India
Women farmers and their families were the first to board a flight from the brand-new Noida International Airport, heading to Lucknow.
This special moment honored those who gave up their land for the airport and showed how rural communities are now getting connected by air.
Noida airport handles 12 million, plans 225 million
Mithilesh said she never imagined flying, while Pinky thanked the government for making it possible.
The airport can already handle 12 million travelers a year, but future plans include five runways and space for 225 million passengers, plus around one lakh direct and indirect jobs and more investment coming to the region.