Women-led farmers in Mandalahalli halt GBIT survey, 2 officers injured
Mandalahalli village saw a heated protest as farmers, led by women, stopped officials from surveying land for the massive Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project.
Things got tense, with some chasing surveyors and breaking a vehicle's glass.
The group demanded proper paperwork before any survey, while police struggled to calm things down and two officers were injured.
Farmers plan gbit legal action
The GBIT project aims to build India's first AI-powered city across 9,600 acres, but locals fear losing farmland and nearly 200,000 trees.
They're also worried about disrupting Bengaluru's food supply chain.
Despite offers of hefty compensation or developed plots, most farmers aren't convinced, and around 40 groups plan to take legal action, saying their consent was forced.
Political leaders are now blaming each other for using the issue to score points.