Women now majority in Andhra Pradesh 1st year MBBS admissions
Big news for medical hopefuls: women have officially outnumbered men in first-year MBBS admissions across Andhra Pradesh for 2026-27.
Out of all seats filled, women grabbed 61.34%, leaving men with 38.66%.
This milestone was highlighted by Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences to Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.
Andhra Pradesh MBBS seats 99.88% occupied
This year, nearly all of the state's 6,937 MBBS seats got snapped up, with a whopping 99.88% occupancy rate.
Women didn't just top state quota seats: they also made up almost 60% of management quota admissions, and all 22 Convenor Quota seats at Piduguralla Government Medical College were filled, showing a clear shift toward more women entering medicine in Andhra Pradesh.