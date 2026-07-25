Women protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar lack water and toilets
Women protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar are having a tough time without essentials like water and clean toilets.
With the water supply cut and no clean, accessible restrooms, even basic hygiene is a daily challenge.
Some, like Harishma from Bengaluru, have to leave just to find a usable washroom.
Dehydration, sanitation strain at Jantar Mantar
The lack of proper toilets isn't just uncomfortable. It's affecting health too.
A volunteer doctor shared that medical staff walk nearly two kilometers to a gurudwara to use the restroom.
Medical camps on site are struggling with cases of dehydration and exhaustion, while food delivery and waste cleanup have also become difficult, food delivery due to restrictions, and waste cleanup because sanitation workers do not enter regularly.
Volunteers worry these problems could lead to bigger health risks, especially for women, kids, and older people camping out.