Women should stay home, not enter public sphere: Kerala cleric

Kanthapuram compared women to gold ornaments, saying they should be kept safely inside a box.

He warned that bringing women into the public sphere could lead to "great destruction."

The cleric cited a Quranic verse and his interpretation of it as requiring this from women.

He also serves as the general secretary of both the All-India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama and Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama.