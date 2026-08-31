Women should stay home, not enter public sphere: Kerala cleric
What's the story
Kerala Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, also known as Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, has sparked controversy with his remarks on women's role in society. Speaking at the Hubbul Rasool conference in Kochi, he said that women should stay home and not enter public spaces. "Women should remain confined within their homes. They should not enter the public sphere. The Holy Quran says so," Kanthapuram said.
Controversial analogy
Women like gold ornaments, says Kanthapuram
Kanthapuram compared women to gold ornaments, saying they should be kept safely inside a box.
He warned that bringing women into the public sphere could lead to "great destruction."
The cleric cited a Quranic verse and his interpretation of it as requiring this from women.
He also serves as the general secretary of both the All-India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama and Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama.
Justification explained
He explained his analogy in detail
To explain his position, Kanthapuram gave the example of a man buying a gold necklace from a jewelry shop.
He said the ornament would be carefully taken out of a cupboard, then a box, and finally its wrapping before being shown to a customer.
He compared this with stone grinders kept by the roadside. Leaving a gold necklace on the roadside would allow anyone passing by to touch it, eventually diminishing its beauty and value.
Purdah argument
'Islam prescribed the purdah system for women'
"If the necklace has to retain its beauty, it has to be kept safely inside a box," he said.
"If women are brought out into the public sphere like this, it will lead to great destruction. It is because of this that Islam prescribed the purdah system for women."
Kanthapuram said religious scholars, especially those from Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, have been advocating this position for around 100 years and claimed it helped women maintain their dignity in India.
Historical context
Kanthapuram earlier said Islam elevated women's status
Earlier in his speech, Kanthapuram said Islam had historically elevated the status of women.
He referred to female infanticide in pre-Islamic Arabia and how Islam prohibited killing girl children.
He also mentioned property and inheritance rights given to women by Islam at a time when they didn't have such rights.
"Islam gave women a great position," he said, arguing restrictions on public sphere entry should be seen as respect toward them.
Authority defense
Nobody can stop it, says Kanthapuram
Defending his authority to make such statements, Kanthapuram said religious scholars have studied Islam and thus have the responsibility to speak about it.
"We have studied the religion. Therefore, it is our duty to say this. We will say it, and we will continue to say it. Nobody can stop it," he said.
His remarks have drawn criticism from various quarters who question their implications for gender equality and women's rights in society.