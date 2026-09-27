Women stage midnight walk in Kalkaji after alleged gang rape

After the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old school student by three men inside Aastha Kunj Park in the Kalkaji area, about 60 women hit the streets on Saturday night for a solidarity walk.

Organized by Women Walk at Midnight, an initiative inspired by the Nirbhaya movement, the group walked through dark lanes to show support and demand safer nights, with some women even coming from Noida and Meerut.