Women stage midnight walk in Kalkaji after alleged gang rape
After the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old school student by three men inside Aastha Kunj Park in the Kalkaji area, about 60 women hit the streets on Saturday night for a solidarity walk.
Organized by Women Walk at Midnight, an initiative inspired by the Nirbhaya movement, the group walked through dark lanes to show support and demand safer nights, with some women even coming from Noida and Meerut.
Mallika Taneja says walks empower women
Participants included young professionals like a 23-year-old advocate and a 29-year-old psychotherapist.
As one woman put it, the walk was about building confidence and community.
The walk, supported by police presence, was about building confidence and community.
Mallika Taneja said these walks help women feel empowered, reminding everyone that change might be slow, but every step counts toward making nights safer for all.