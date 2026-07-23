Women suffer complications after C sections at Banswada hospital
India
Five women faced serious health issues after C-section surgeries at Banswada's Area Hospital in Telangana on July 9 and 10.
Symptoms ranged from low blood pressure, chest pain, and kidney problems, with three patients needing care at NIMS Hyderabad.
State probe finds fluids sterile
Seven out of the 10 women have been discharged; five without issues and two others.
Two of the affected women bounced back after dialysis, while two remain in critical care.
The state government has started a probe: fluids given were found sterile, but they are still checking the medicines.
The incident has sparked calls for accountability and compensation, especially since a similar crisis happened in Rajasthan in 2026.