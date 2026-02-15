Women to play most important role in India's development: Modi

Gender budget for 2026-27 getting boost

Modi highlighted how women are now making waves in science, space, startups, and creative fields like AVGC (animation, VFX, gaming and digital content).

The Gender Budget for 2026-27 is getting a boost—₹5 lakh crore set aside for women and girls, up 11% from 2025-26.

New plans include training 1.5 lakh caregivers in 2027 for better jobs, opening STEM hostels just for girls in every district, and rolling out AVGC labs across thousands of schools and colleges.