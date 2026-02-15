Women to play most important role in India's development: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says women are set to play the "most important role" in making India a developed nation.
He pointed out that government programs like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat are all about boosting opportunities for women.
Gender budget for 2026-27 getting boost
Modi highlighted how women are now making waves in science, space, startups, and creative fields like AVGC (animation, VFX, gaming and digital content).
The Gender Budget for 2026-27 is getting a boost—₹5 lakh crore set aside for women and girls, up 11% from 2025-26.
New plans include training 1.5 lakh caregivers in 2027 for better jobs, opening STEM hostels just for girls in every district, and rolling out AVGC labs across thousands of schools and colleges.
Initiatives like Lakhpati Didis, Self-Help Groups helping women
Initiatives like Lakhpati Didis and Self-Help Groups have already helped crores of women become financially independent.
Plus, there are nearly double the number of women-led MSMEs now compared to earlier years, rising from 1.00 crore previously to 1.92 crore.
Even traditional crafts like khadi and handlooms are seeing more support through new training programs.