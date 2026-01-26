Women's growing voting participation strengthens democracy: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu says more women showing up to vote is giving India's democracy a real boost.
She called their active role extremely important for the country's development, and shared these thoughts ahead of Republic Day while reflecting on our journey toward a stronger, more inclusive India.
Women are making an impact everywhere
Murmu highlighted how women are shaping society—whether it's in agriculture, space, business, or even the armed forces.
She pointed out that over 10 crore women in self-help groups are driving change, and Indian sportswomen have made history by winning major cricket tournaments.
Plus, nearly half of Panchayati Raj representatives are now women.
Big push for women's empowerment
The President also talked about government efforts to support women—like Jan Dhan Yojana bank accounts (with almost 56% held by women), campaigns promoting girls' education such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and initiatives like Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam that aim to put more power in the hands of women.