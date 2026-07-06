Work begins on Mumbai 16-km tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

Bullet train to use Shinkansen tech

The Mumbai section runs 21km from BKC to Shilphata, with the new tunnel passing under creeks and busy city spots.

The bullet train will use Japan's Shinkansen tech to zip along at up to 320km/h, meaning you could get from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in less than two hours.

With 12 stations planned, everything should be fully up and running by 2029.