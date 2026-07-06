Work begins on Mumbai 16-km tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
Big news for travel lovers: work has started on a massive 16-km tunnel in Mumbai, part of the high-speed bullet train linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
Using India's largest tunnel-boring machine, this stretch connects Vikhroli to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), tackling one of the toughest parts of the route.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that 80% of the corridor is already done, and phase one should be ready by August 15, 2027.
Bullet train to use Shinkansen tech
The Mumbai section runs 21km from BKC to Shilphata, with the new tunnel passing under creeks and busy city spots.
The bullet train will use Japan's Shinkansen tech to zip along at up to 320km/h, meaning you could get from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in less than two hours.
With 12 stations planned, everything should be fully up and running by 2029.