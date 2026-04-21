Workers across India protest falling real incomes and rising prices
Workers across India are protesting as rising prices and low wages make it tough to cover even basic expenses.
Even with extra shifts, pay just isn't keeping up: regular wages in urban areas have dropped by 1.2% a year between 2011-12 and 2022-23, and rural areas aren't far behind at 0.6% a year over the same period.
Many are demanding higher minimum wages, frustrated by how long real incomes have been falling.
E-shram: 94% below ₹10,000 monthly
The numbers paint a tough picture: about 94% of workers registered on the E-shram portal earn less than ₹10,000 a month.
Most in the unorganized sector don't even get enough to keep up with inflation.
With global energy prices rising and a weak monsoon possibly pushing food costs higher, urgent action is needed (from better pay to improved working conditions) to help people get by and boost the economy overall.