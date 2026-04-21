Workers across India protest falling real incomes and rising prices

E-shram: 94% below ₹10,000 monthly

The numbers paint a tough picture: about 94% of workers registered on the E-shram portal earn less than ₹10,000 a month.

Most in the unorganized sector don't even get enough to keep up with inflation.

With global energy prices rising and a weak monsoon possibly pushing food costs higher, urgent action is needed (from better pay to improved working conditions) to help people get by and boost the economy overall.