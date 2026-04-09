Manesar: Salary hike protest turns violent; vehicles vandalized, workers lathi-charged 

Tensions flared up in Gurugram 's IMT Manesar as police lathi-charged thousands of protesting contractual workers on Thursday. The protest, which was organized by nearly 7,000 workers from over six companies, demanded better wages and working conditions. The strike escalated following tensions at Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India Private Limited (HMSI), after which workers from various units joined the protest demanding wage revisions and job security.

Legal measures Section 144 imposed in area To control the situation, district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting gatherings of five or more people in IMT Manesar. Despite this, protesters gathered at various locations across the industrial area. The situation turned chaotic when workers refused to disperse and an argument ensued with police alleging that officers were pushed and attempts were made to snatch their phones.

Worker demands Haryana government recently announced 35% minimum wage hike The protesting workers alleged their wages have remained stagnant despite rising inflation and cost of living. Worker representatives said many contractual employees earn around ₹12,000 per month for eight-hour shifts and demanded wage revisions and better job security. Haryana government had recently announced a 35% hike in minimum wages across categories effective April 1 with revised salaries between ₹15,220-₹19,425 depending on skill levels. The workers, however, said that implementation of the order has been inconsistent.

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Twitter Post Police vehicles were vandalized #WATCH | Haryana: Protest by employees of several companies in Manesar, Gurugram turned violent as they vandalised Police vehicles and company property. They were demanding an increase in their salary. pic.twitter.com/XH3fU2FKXf — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026

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Protest escalation Several protesters injured in scuffle As protesters raised slogans and attempted to block entry and exit points of the industrial hub, police resorted to mild force to disperse them. The situation quickly escalated into a stampede-like scenario with workers running for safety. Several protesters were injured in the scuffle, including one who suffered a head injury. A police motorcycle was set on fire during the unrest. Per ANI, they also vandalized police vehicles and company property.